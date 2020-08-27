Fry and Ziglo set to square off in Ladies’ Lobstick final

There will be a new champion at the Ladies’ Lobstick tournament this year.

Kim Brown’s reign of three straight titles came to an end on Thursday at the Waskesiu Golf Course as she lost in the championship flight semifinal to Brooklin Fry of Shell Lake.

Brown, who is originally from Prince Albert and now calls Saskatoon home, had earned four tournament titles in the last five years.

The 15-year-old Fry, who won the Golf Saskatchewan junior women’s and women’s amateur championships last month, will go up against Saskatoon’s Kathy Ziglo against in Friday’s final round.

Ziglo, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2014, defeated 2016 event winner Abra Thompson of Saskatoon in her semifinal match.