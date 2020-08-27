Five new COVID-19 cases in Sask. on Thursday, 58 active

With five new cases of COVID-19 and seven more recoveries reported on Thursday, Saskatchewan now has 58 active cases.

Three of the new cases are located in the North West area and two are in the Saskatoon area. The new figures bring the province to 1,609 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,527 of those now recovered.

Investigations thus far have found that 29 of the 58 active cases are in communal living settings.

New and Active Cases by Health Zone data shows two of the new North West area cases are in the North West 3 zone (Cut Knife, Spiritwood, Hafford, Unity, Shell Lake, etc.) and one is in the North West 4 zone (Battleford and North Battleford).

The two new cases in the Saskatoon area bring that zone up to nine active cases. The Regina area has five active cases.

The South West remains a hotspot in the province, with nine active cases in the South West 1 zone (Gull Lake, Maple Creek, Shaunavon, etc.) and seven active cases in the South West 2 zone (Stewart Valley and Swift Current).

There are still no active cases in the North Central area, which includes Prince Albert and surrounding areas.

Three people with COVID-19 are hospitalized, all in Saskatoon. One person is receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 1,254 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, bringing the province to a total of 134,772 tests performed.

The province has seen 24 deaths related to COVID-19 — one was reported on Tuesday and another on Wednesday.