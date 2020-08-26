Wednesday COVID-19 update includes another death, 3 new cases, 30 more recoveries

Another person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan has died.

The person was located in the South West region and was in their 50s. With one death also reported on Tuesday, the province has had a total of 24 deaths related to COVID-19.

Also on Wednesday, the government reported three new cases and 30 more recoveries.

The province has had 1,604 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 60 currently considered active. A total of 1,520 people have recovered.

Investigations thus far have found that 24 of the 60 active cases are in communal living settings.

There are no active cases in the North Central region, which includes Prince Albert and surrounding areas.

According to the New and Active Cases by Health Zone charts, the South West 2 zone (Stewart Valley and Swift Current) has the highest number of active cases at 12.

Three people with COVID-19 are in hospital, all in Saskatoon. One person is receiving inpatient care and two are in intensive care.

To date, 135,518 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. Yesterday, 1,186 tests were performed.