Second black bear hunting license available for some parts of Sask.

Bear hunting season is now underway in Saskatchewan, and residents can purchase a second license in some wildlife management zones (WMZ).

“Hunters can expect a promising fall black bear season,” said Environment Minister Dustin Duncan in a news release.

“Saskatchewan residents have two opportunities for bear this year in the parkland and forest fringe.”

A second black bear hunting license is available for purchase in WMZs 17, 30, 32 to 50 and 52 to 55, including Duck Mountain and Greenwater Lake provincial parks, Round Lake Recreation Site (portion within WMZ 48) and Fort a la Corne Wildlife Management Unit.

You can purchase black bear licenses online with a HAL account if they have a blank, unregistered seal.

Unregistered seals are free and can be obtained in a seal pack, which are available from any Saskatchewan license issuer, Ministry of Environment office, 10 provincial parks ordered online or by phone at 1-800-567-4224.

Unregistered seals can be used by anyone and in future years.

Hunters encouraged to be extra cautious of wildfires this year

Two Saskatchewan organizations are asking hunters to take extra wildfire precautions this season.

Wildfire risk is expected to remain above average this year, says the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) and the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association (SSGA). That’s why it’s important to always be fire aware, especially when around ATVs and other vehicles.

“These precautions include carrying a fire extinguisher in your vehicle, gaining permission from landowners before going on their property, avoiding unnecessary vehicle idling and always staying on existing trails and roads,” said Chad MacPherson, general manager of the SSGA, in a news release.

SWF Executive Director Darrell Crabbe said hunters “take every step” to leave only footprints behind.

“However, the recent dry weather and the ever-present possibilities of high winds provide the ideal conditions for uncontrolled wild fires,” he said.

For more wildfire prevention tips, visit the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.