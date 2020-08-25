Ziglo leads the way at Ladies’ Lobstick

Two-time champion Kathy Ziglo has earned the top seed for the Championship Flight at the 2020 Ladies’ Lobstick tournament at the Waskesiu Golf Course.

Ziglo, who is from Saskatoon and won the tournament in 2012 and 2014, led the way in the qualifying round by shooting a two-day total score of 153 (11-over par) on Monday and Tuesday.

She held a one-stroke lead over four-time winner Kim Brown after firing a round of 75 on Monday and followed that up with a 78 on Tuesday.

Brown, who is originally from Prince Albert and now calls Saskatoon home, ended up in second spot and was three strokes behind Ziglo.

She has won the last three Ladies’ Lobstick events and beat Ziglo in the 2018 and 2019 championship flight final.

Shell Lake’s Brooklin Fry, who captured the Golf Saskatchewan junior women’s and women’s amateur titles last month, ended up in third place after shooting the low round of the day on Tuesday with a 77.

Ella Kozak of Yorkton and 2016 tournament champion Abra Thompson of Saskatoon rounded out the top five.

A total of 80 golfers are entered for this week’s event, which will move into the match play format on Wednesday.

The tournament will wrap up on Friday, with the championship flight final expected to tee off that morning.