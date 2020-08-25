Woman accused of trafficking drugs into P.A. Correctional Centre

A 30-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a three-month investigation into drug trafficking in the Prince Albert Correctional Centre.

Tara Anita Bird—who was not an employee or prisoner there—was allegedly “organizing drugs being thrown into the correctional centre,” according to the RCMP. She’s been charged with conspiracy to traffic controlled substances in association with, or at the direction of, the Terror Squad street gang.

Bird is scheduled to make her next court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Sept. 17.

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team has been investigating drug trafficking at the centre since May.