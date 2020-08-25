SHA eases restrictions at northeastern hospitals

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has eased visitor restrictions at hospitals and long-term care facilities in Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin due to a drop in COVID-19 cases.

That includes the Pineview Lodge in Nipawin, Parkland Place in Melfort, and New Market Place in Tisdale.

The SHA put those restrictions were in place on July 29 after an increase in positive cases in the RM of Star City. However, Dr. Mohammad Khan, the area’s medical health officer, said it has been 28 days since the last positive case was reported. That means health facilities in the area can return to the original COVID-19 policies followed by the rest of the province.

COVID-19 typically has a 14-day incubation period. A cycle of two incubation periods, or 28 days, is considered a safe amount of time to wait before lifting restrictions.