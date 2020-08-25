Saskatoon police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect of fatal shooting

Saskatoon police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a second-degree murder suspect.

Investigators believe Afrah Ali, 30, could be in the Saskatoon area, but has ties to to Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa.

Ali is wanted in connection with the shooting death of another 30-year-old man, Logan Nayneecassum, at a pub on the 200 block of Slimmon Road in Saskatoon. Police were called to the incident at about 3 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect is described as 6’3” tall, weighing 256 lbs. Police believe he is armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Ali’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency. Saskatoon residents are asked to call the Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak with an investigator in Major Crime or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.