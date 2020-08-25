One death from COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

The province reported one new death related to COVID-19 and no new cases on Tuesday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 has gone up to 23.

This person who passed away was in the Central West zone and was in the 70 to 79 age range.

As well, another case deemed to be an out-of-province resident has been removed from the Saskatchewan count.

Of the 1,601 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 88 are considered active.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 57 of 88 active cases are in communal living settings.

The recovered number now sits at 1,490 an increase of eight from yesterday.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has no active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have no active cases. North Central 2, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The Southwest Zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 28. The Northwest Zone, which includes Lloydminster and North Battleford, is second with 21. The South Central Zone, which includes Moose Jaw, is third with 18.

There are four people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Three people are currently listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,601. Of those 413 cases are from the south area (213 south west, 189 south central and 11 south east), 352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central and six from far north east) , 259 cases are from the north area (125 north west, 68 north central and 66 north east ), 251 cases from the Saskatoon area, 194 cases are from the central area (161 central west, 33 central east) and 132 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 65 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,602 cases in the province: 233 cases are related to travel, 818 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 484 have no known exposures and 74 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 262 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 515 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 492 are in the 40-59 age range, 276 are in the 60-79 age range and 56 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of August 25, 132,332 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 338 over yesterday.

As of August 23 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 95,704 people tested per million population. The national rate was 137,517 people tested per million population.