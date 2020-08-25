Multi-vehicle collision near Wakaw blocks Highway 41

Saskatchewan RCMP, EMS and local fire departments are at the scene of a collision involving four vehicles and a semi-truck near Wakaw.

According to a news release on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP received the report at about 1 p.m. of a crash at a construction site on Highway 41 about five kilometres east of the village.

The highway is currently blocked in both directions and traffic is being re-routed. RCMP don’t currently know how long this will last.

At 1:11 p.m., STARS tweeted it had been dispatched for an emergency in the Wakaw area.