Three new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday

The province reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with all three cases in the North West zone.

As well, one case deemed to be an out-of-province resident has been removed from the Saskatchewan count.

The active case reported yesterday in Prince Albert is no longer listed.

Of the 1,602 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 98 are considered active. This is the first time active cases have been below 100 since mid-July.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 60 of 98 active cases are in communal living settings.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 22 in the province.

The recovered number now sits at 1,482.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has no active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have no active cases. North Central 2, consisting of communities south of the city, also has no active cases.

The Southwest zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 31. The Northwest Zone, which includes Lloydminster and North Battleford, is second with 19. The South Central Zone, which includes Moose Jaw, is third with 18.

There are five people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. Four people are currently listed as in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 1,602. Of those, 413 cases are from the south area (213 south west, 189 south central and 11 south east), 352 cases are from the far north area (346 from far north west, zero from far north central and six from far north east), 260 cases are from the north area (126 from north west, 68 from north central and 66 from north east), 251 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 194 cases are from the central area (161 from central west, 33 from central east) and 132 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 65 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,602 cases in the province: 233 cases are related to travel, 818 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 484 have no known exposures and 74 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 262 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 516 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 492 are in the 40-59 age range, 276 are in the 60-79 age range and 56 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of August 24, 131,944 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province, an increase of 1,031 from Sunday.

As of August 22, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 95,021 people tested per million population. The national rate was 136,089 people tested per million population.