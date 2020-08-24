RCMP identify man who died shortly after being dropped off at Shellbrook Hospital

RCMP have identified the man who died shortly after being brought to Shellbrook Hospital Friday evening as 20-year-old Wesley Custer.

Custer is originally from Denare Beach, but recently lived in the Prince Albert and Montreal Lake areas.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding out where Custer was and who he was with in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone who has been in contact with Custer, or has information about his recent contacts, is asked to call Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com

Custer was dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. He died shortly after.

Shellbrook RCMP and Major Crimes Unit North said the cause of death was suspicious, and began asking local residents for help in identifying him.

RCMP are still asking residents to report any suspicious activity they saw around the hospital in order to find out who dropped Custer off.