Police asking for help in identifying man possibly connected to ‘suspicious activity’

The Prince Albert Police Service is hoping the public can help identify a man in connection with suspicious activity.

No other details were provided. The man appears to have a lean build and dark hair, based on the photos from the police.

He also appeared to be wearing all black clothing and a bandana when the photos were taken. One of them shows him riding a black and red bike.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is encouraged to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.