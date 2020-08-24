New school project begins in Lanigan

Students from Lanigan and surrounding area will soon have a brand new school to attend.

On Monday Donna Harpauer, the MLA for Humboldt-Watrous joined with members from Horizon School Division to announce the approval to begin the planning and design of a new and modern facility to replace Lanigan Elementary and Lanigan Central High School. This new school is part of the government’s $7.5 billion two-year capital plan to build a strong Saskatchewan and stimulate our economic recovery following the pandemic.

“When we invest in building new schools, we know we are contributing to the long term growth and development of the province,” Harpauer said on behalf of Deputy Premier and Minister of Education Gord Wyant.

“Our government remains committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for teachers and students by building modern learning facilities so they can grow and flourish.”

The Ministry of Education, Horizon School Division and SaskBuilds are currently in the process of determining the best fit project manager for Lanigan’s new community learning hub.

The facility will have modern features fit for the 21st century classroom. It will also ensure mental wellness is a priority through the inclusion of welcoming counselling spaces for both students and school staff.

According to the government’s release community development is a crucial component to the new build. Throughout the planning and design phase, the ministry will continue to collaborate with partners and local organizations such as libraries and advanced education resources to ensure that the needs of the Lanigan community are met.

“Our students, staff and the community of Lanigan will be well-served by this new facility, and we are proud to bring this new school to Horizon,” Mark Fedak, Horizon School Division Board Trustee for Subdivision 4, which includes Lanigan Elementary School and Lanigan Central High School said on behalf of the Horizon School Division Board of Education.

“We thank the Ministry of Education for their support of this project, which represents an investment in the future of our community and region.”

The new school will accommodate approximately 400 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Construction is scheduled to begin sometime in the spring of 2021 once the design and planning phase is completed.

The project is planned to be completed in 2023, with an estimated cost of $21 million.

Since 2007, the province has committed more than $1.9 billion toward school infrastructure projects, which includes 85 major school capital projects and numerous smaller projects such as portable classrooms and preventative maintenance and renewal.