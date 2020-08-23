RCMP issue warrant for man charged in connection with Red Earth Cree Nation stabbing

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South has issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Richard Flett in connection with the death of 24-year-old Brett McKay in Red Earth Cree Nation.

Richard Flett — Photo submitted by Carrot River RCMP

Flett is considered dangerous. Members of the public should avoid approaching him and instead call police if they see him.

Flett faces one charge of second degree murder. He is described as an Indigenous man of slender build with black hair and brown eyes. He is roughly six feet tall and weighs around 160 lbs.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Residents can also submit tips online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

McKay died after being stabbed at an outdoor gathering in an area known as “the reservoir” on the morning of Aug. 21. Police found him at a residence in the community after been called in at around 5:45 a.m. EMS declared McKay dead at the scene.