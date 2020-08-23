Health authorities report three new COVID-19 cases, including one in Prince Albert

Health authorities reported three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including one in Prince Albert.

There are now two active cases in the North Central Zone, both of which are in Prince Albert. The other two active cases announced on Sunday are in Regina and the Southwest Zone.

The government also reported 14 more recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 106.

The Southwest Zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 33. The Northwest Zone, which includes Lloydminster and North Battleford, is second with 24. The South Central Zone, which includes Moose Jaw, is third with 21.

Saskatoon has only six active cases, while the Northeast Zone, which includes Melfort and Nipawin, has just one. There are no active cases in any of the three far north regions.

There are five people in hospital with COVID-19. All of them are in Saskatoon.

Health authority investigations have linked 69 of the 106 active cases to communal living settings.

Saskatchewan has now reported 1,600 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. A total of 1,472 people have recovered.