Fire in Spiritwood brings down local 911 service

Residents in Spiritwood and the surrounding communities are being asked to drive to their nearest RCMP detachment instead of calling 911 after a SaskTel building in the community caught fire.

The incident happened early in the morning on Sunday, Aug. 23. Spiritwood RCMP report that all local SaskTel services, including phone, internet and cellular services, have been lost. This includes 911 services.

Affected areas go as far north as Chitek Lake, as far south as Rabbit Lake, and as far east as Debden. Service levels west of Spiritwood have yet to be determined.

“At the moment, there is no way to reach 911 in the entire area,” reads a media update from Spiritwood RCMP. “Residents in need of police services will have to drive to their local detachment. The time is will take for the services to be restored cannot be determined at this time. Updates will be sent as information becomes available.”