SHA issues public health notice after possible COVID-19 exposure at two Prince Albert businesses

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking residents to self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 after a potential exposure at two Prince Albert businesses on Friday, Aug. 21.

Anyone who visited the Safeway or Dollorama Store on Second Avenue West between 10 a.m. and noon is asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 14 days. According to an SHA update sent Friday evening, a patient who later tested positive for the virus visited both businesses during that period of time.

Anyone already displaying COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call Healthline 811 to arrange for testing. The SHA says symptoms can develop anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.