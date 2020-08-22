RCMP looking for witnesses after man stabbed during gathering in Red Earth Cree Nation

RCMP are asking for information about a man who was stabbed during a gathering in Red Earth Cree Nation on Friday, Aug. 21

Police were called to a residence in the community at roughly 5:45 a.m. where they discovered an unresponsive man, later identified at 24-year-old Brett McKay. EMS declared McKay dead at the scene.

The initial RCMP investigation revealed that McKay attended a large social gathering in an area known as “the reservoir” earlier that morning. They are asking any individuals who attended that gathering to contact police. RCMP say finding out what happened to McKay is the priority.

Witnesses can call Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Witnesses can also submit tips online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.