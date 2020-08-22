RCMP asks for public’s help in Shellbrook Hospital case

RCMP are looking for more information about a young man who died shortly after being dropped off at the Shellbrook Hospital on Friday, Aug. 21.

The man arrived at the hospital between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. RCMP later determined the death to be suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have observed suspicious activity near the hospital during those hours, is asked to contact police. Suspicious activity includes persons, vehicles or events that seemed out of place or unusual.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is also asking for help in identifying the person who dropped the man off.

Anyone with information can call Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Residents can all submit Tips online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.