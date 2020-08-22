Province reports two new COVID cases on Saturday

Health authorities reported two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 19 more recoveries.

One of those new cases was in Saskatoon. The other was in the Southwest. There are now 117 active COVID-19 cases across Saskatchewan, 76 of which are linked to communal living settings.

The Southwest Zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 36. The South Central Zone and Northwest Zone are tied for the second highest number of cases with 24.

The North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert, and the Northeast Zone, which includes Melfort and Nipawin, have one active case each. There are no active cases in any of the three Far North zones.

Health officials conducted 1,757 COVID-19 tests in Saskatchewan on Aug. 21. To date, 129,653 have been performed in the province.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients have died since the start of the outbreak.