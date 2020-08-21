Woman killed in bear attack in northern Saskatchewan

A 44-year-old woman has died in the province’s first fatal bear attack since 1983.

The woman and two children under the age of 10 were camping near McKie Lake, roughly 150 km north-northeast of Buffalo Narrows, when they were attacked by a bear. The woman sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personal after being flown to Buffalo Narrows. The children were no harmed during the attack.

The incident occurred at around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 20. The bear has since been killed. RCMP say there is no ongoing public safety risk in relation to the incident.

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Environment are on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. The bear carcass has been sent away for an animal autopsy called a necropsy.

The woman and the two children were all from Saskatchewan. No further details have been released.