Six new cases of COVID-19, 20 more recoveries recorded in Sask.

Saskatchewan had six more reported cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 20 additional recoveries.

The new cases are located in the North West (two), North East (one), Saskatoon (one) and South West (two) zones. Out of the 1,595 cases that have been reported in the province since the beginning of the pandemic, 134 are currently considered active.

So far, 1,439 people have recovered.

One case has been removed from Saskatchewan’s count and designated as out-of-province.

The North Central region has one active case of the virus. According to the New and Active Cases by Health Zone charts, the single case is in Prince Albert.

Regina has 20 active cases and Saskatoon has 15. The South West 2 zone (Stewart Valley and Swift Current) is the hot spot in the province with 28 active cases. The North West zone (Shell Lake, Spiritwood, Cut Knife, etc.) has 18 active cases.

Five people with COVID-19 are hospitalized as of Friday, all in Saskatoon. One person is receiving inpatient care and four are in the intensive care unit.

The province also provided more information in its Friday update about the state of COVID-19 in communal living settings.

Investigations so far have found that 85 of the 134 active cases are located in these communities. The total number of cases identified in communal living settings is sitting at 601.

A total of 127,896 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan—an increase of 1,272 since Thursday.