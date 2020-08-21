Love Me or Hate Me

My name is Josh Morrow and this is my story. For some people 4 years is a long time but for me it feels like only yesterday. After my last pipeline project completed, our new family moved back to Prince Albert and the timing was perfect. This year’s experience was a lot different than most. My little man, Tuck, who I nicknamed “bestest boy” within a couple hours of his birth just turned 19 months old last Thursday and continually reminds me of who is the most important person in my life. Misty and I often joke that he is the first person in our family who carries the tag “Made in Saskatchewan”. The moment I laid eyes on that little 7-pound 7-ounce miracle the switch flipped, the light bulb went on and my perspective on life instantly changed. This is one of those things in life that can not be taught or explained, it must be felt and experienced. A close friend of mine along with numerous family members have tried over the years to explain this all to me. I mean they really tried. I typically nodded my head and said, “I’m sure it’s great”, but politely allowed it to come in one ear and out the other. I now understand exactly what they tried so hard to explain. I spent all these years thinking I knew what love was and how it was supposed to feel, and I realized that I was definitely asleep at the wheel on that one. I am sure every parent reading this knows exactly what I am talking about. Its something we can all relate to in our own way. Some of you may wonder why I am writing this. Well the answer is simple. I now have someone to mentor, someone to answer to for my actions and someone who looks up to me and follows my every move. To me, that is a massive responsibility that I do not take lightly. People ask, “Why in the world would I come back to Prince Albert when 4 years ago I was chewed up and spit out and put through the gauntlet?” People have told me, that is just the “PA way”. Well, how would I eventually explain that to my son if we left and never came back? Dad, why did you quit? Did you give up? Was everything they wrote in the papers true? Why would you not finish what you started? Sure, the easy way would have been to sell out, pack up and leave this place in the rear-view mirror. Believe me, the thought had crossed my mind a time or two. The people who know me well can attest to the fact that I am relentless in my pursuit of a goal and my self determination and drive is second to none. When my son reaches the age of maturity to read and question what I have done here, I want him to look back and think I was one pretty darn cool dad back then. I want him to see and know that it’s not important how you start, what matters most is how you finish. You all know the johnny cash song “I’ve been everywhere man”, I played professional hockey for a lot of years, traveling from city to city in both Canada and the U.S, worked all over Western Canada, been on vacations all over the world and to places that would take your breath away but at the end of the day, when the dust settles I always find myself coming back home. There has always been something about this city that has captivated me. I believe I can make a difference here, raise my family in this community and I certainly believe we can make this a better city for ourselves and especially for our children with a little work. This is my home and I will continue to prove to myself, my family and this community that I can follow through on the promises and commitments I have made here in Prince Albert. Love me or hate me you’ll want to read part 2 in next Thursday’s edition. Stay tuned.