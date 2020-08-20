Rescue crews find body of missing boater

The body of a 23-year-old man who went missing while boating on Bittern Lake has been found.

Searchers discovered the body at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to an update from RCMP.

“We would like to thank all local residents, family members, searchers and organizations involved for their assistance with this investigation,” the update reads. “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time.”

Rescue crews started searching for the missing man on Saturday, Aug. 15, shortly after he was reported missing. The man was one of eight people on board a boat on Bittern Lake when a female passenger was swept overboard. The man jumped in after her, but did not resurface. The woman resurfaced and swam to shore with the rest of the passengers after the boat started taking on water.

Local RCMP, the Prince Albert Grand Council, community members and family and friends of the missing man have continued with boat and ground searches. The Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team arrived on Sunday to aid in the search. A Grandmother’s Bay Recovery Team arrived on Monday to help. The STARS Air Ambulance and CASARA also flew over the area to provide assistance.

Bittern Lake is located south of the community of Montreal Lake.