RCMP still searching for final armed robbery suspect

Yorkton RCMP are asking for help in locating an armed robbery suspect who may be in the Prince Albert area.

Kelsey Bloomfield, 28, is wanted in connection with multiple armed robbery investigations in the communities of Theodore and Saltcoats that began on Aug. 11. She is known to frequent the Yorkton, Prince Albert and Nipawin areas. If spotted, residents are advised to contact police and avoid approaching her.

Kelsey Bloomfield — RCMP/Submitted

Bloomfield faces multiple charges, including two counts of robbery. Residents are advised to keep a lookout for a grey 2005 Toyota Corolla with Saskatchewan plates. The license plate number is 519 LXW.

Police have already made three arrests in connection with the case. That includes 34-year-old Garret Rene Hansen, who was also at large as of Tuesday morning. RCMP released a statement on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. saying Hansen was in custody.

Hansen face 10 charges, including one count of assault with a weapon and two counts of committing an offence for a criminal organization.

Tanner Seafoot, 19, and Braiden Shade Hotomani, 22, are also in custody. Both men face 17 charges each in connection with the robberies.