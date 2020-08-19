RCMP asking for public’s help in search for missing camper

Prince Albert RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man who went missing while camping in Nisbet Forest.

Police say Kyle Prosper’s last known location was a wooded area east of Highway 11, where he had set up a camp site. His family reported him missing on Aug. 18. Search teams are already exploring the area with assistance from Civil Air Search and Rescue.

Prosper is known to visit the communities of Saskatoon, Batoche and One Arrow First Nation. Police say he may have received a ride from a motorist travelling along Highway 11, but that has not been confirmed.

Prosper is 5’7” tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Police say no clothing description is available.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Prince Albert RCMP at 1-306-765-5501, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.