Four additional cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

Saskatchewan reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

There are two cases each in the North West and South West zones.

Of the 1,586 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 154 are considered active.

Investigations completed thus far have found that 104 of 154 active cases are in communal living settings.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 22 in the province.

The recovered number now sits at 1,410.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has only one active case.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have no active cases. North Central 2, consisting of communities south of the city, has no active cases.

There are seven people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

Three people are receiving inpatient care; two in the South West zone and one in Saskatoon. . Four people are currently listed in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The total number of cases is 1,586. Of those 407 cases from the south area (209 south west, 187 south central, 11 south east), 352 cases from the far north area (346 far north west, zero far north central and six in far north east), 254 cases from the north area (121 north west, 68 north central and 65 north east), 248 cases from the Saskatoon area , 194 cases from the central area (161 central west and 33 in central east) and 131 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 64 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,586 cases in the province: 226 cases are related to travel, 813 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 473 have no known exposures and 74 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 259 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 506 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 492 are in the 40-59 age range, 274 are in the 60-79 age range and 55 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

As of August 19, 125,181 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 962 over yesterday.

As of August 6 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 90,515 people tested per million population. The national rate was 129,829 people tested per million population.