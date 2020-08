An Amber Alert issued shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday was called off after the four-year-old child was found safe.

The alert, issued across Saskatchewan by the Saskatoon Police Service, was called off at about 9:25 a.m.

In a tweet, the police said the girl was found safe and that the incident did not appear to be criminal.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they will issue an update later today.