Active COVID-19 case numbers fall to 157

For the second straight day, health officials reported only one new COVID-19 case in Saskatchewan.

Another 16 patients have recovered from the virus, putting the total number of active cases at 157. Investigations show that 107 of those active cases are in communal living settings.

The Southwest Region continues to have the highest number of active cases with 46, while the South Central Region sits second with 29.

There continues to be only one active case in the North Central Region, which includes Prince Albert. The Northeast Region and all three far north regions continue to show no active cases. There are 23 active cases in the Northwest Region, which includes Lloydminster and North Battleford.

To date, 124,219 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. That’s 931 more than were reported on Monday.

Eight COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital, four of which are in intensive care. All ICU patients are in Saskatoon.

Testing is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Referrals are available by contacting HealthLine 811.