Rescue crews still searching for man who went missing on Bittern Lake

Rescue crews are still searching for a 23-year-old man who went missing while boating on Bittern Lake on Saturday.

Montreal Lake RCMP say the man was one of eight people on board a boat when a female passenger was swept overboard. The man then jumped into the water after her. The woman resurfaced, but the man did not. The remaining passengers were forced to swim to shore after the boat began taking on water.

An immediate patrol of the area by boat and land fail to locate the man. The search has been ongoing as soon as it was reported to police.

Local RCMP, the Prince Albert Grand Council, community members and family and friends of the missing man have continued with boat and ground searches. The Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team arrived on Sunday to aid in the search. A Grandmother’s Bay Recovery Team arrived on Monday to help. The STARS Air Ambulance and CASARA also flew over the area to provide assistance.

As of Monday afternoon, the man has not been located.

Bittern Lake is located south of the community of Montreal Lake.