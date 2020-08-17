Health officials report 1 new COVID-19 case, 22 recoveries

Health officials reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday along with 22 more recoveries.

There are now 172 active cases in the province, 78 of which are still under investigation. There have been 1,581 cases reported since the start of the outbreak.

The lone new case was in the southwest portion of the province. That area continues to have the highest number of active cases with 49.

The North Central Area, which includes Prince Albert, continues to have only one active COVID-19 case. There are no active cases in the Northeast Region, which includes Melfort, and none in any of the three far north regions.

The Regina area has the second highest number of active cases with 33. The South Central Area is third with 32 active cases.

The area 23 active cases in the Saskatoon area, and 23 in the Northwest area, which includes Lloydminster and North Battleford.