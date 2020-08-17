Accused makes first court appearance in stabbing death

Latisha Dakota Grumbo, 19, has been charged with second degree murder in the July 28 incident

The woman accused of murder in the stabbing death of Kayla Aubichon to death made her first court appearance in Prince Albert Monday.

Latisha Dakota Grumbo, 19, said little in her first appearance, responding to Judge Schiefner with nods and shakes of the head.

Grumbo is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the July 28 incident that left Aubichon, 33, dead. According to police, they responded to the 100 Block of 13 Street West for a report of a stabbing shortly before midnight.

One woman, later identified as Aubichon, was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police laid the second-degree murder charge on Aug. 14.

The murder charge isn’t the only one before the court. Court heard Monday that Grumbo is also facing charges from a June 30 incident. Grumbo is accused of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and theft of a vehicle in the Prince Albert area from that day.

She is also charged with failing to appear for fingerprinting on July 27.

Grumbo appeared emotional as she was remanded into custody, wiping her eyes with her shirt.

Grumbo is due to make a brief appearance via video on Aug. 18 to ensure she can connect with a lawyer and to set her next court date.

None of the allegations have been tested in court and Grumbo is assumed innocent until proven otherwise through the court process.