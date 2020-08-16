Province reports COVID-19 related death in North Central area

The Government of Saskatchewan has reported another death related to COVID-19.

According to the province’s update on Sunday, the person was in their 80s and was located in the North Central region. No additional details were provided.

The government also reported a death in the South Central area on Saturday. There’s now been 22 deaths in the province related to the virus.

Also on Sunday, there were 15 new cases and nine more recoveries. The new cases are located in the North West (one), Central West (one), Central East (three), South West (five) and South Central (five) zones.

Investigations up until Sunday afternoon have determined that 12 of the 15 new cases are located in communal living settings.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Saskatchewan has had 1,580 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 193 are currently considered active, with 127 of them in communal living settings.

A total of 1,365 people have recovered.

The entire North Central region has one active case. According to the New and Active Cases by Health Zone, that case is in Prince Albert.

One case in the province that was currently pending location was designated as outside of Saskatchewan, and has been removed from the total case count.

There are 15 new cases of #COVID19SK to report in Saskatchewan on Aug 16, bringing the total to 1,580 total cases. The new cases are located in the North West (1), Central West (1), Central East (3), South West (5) & South Central (5) zones.



Learn more at https://t.co/VWLgtCnvqU pic.twitter.com/orUwJv0UCC — Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) August 16, 2020

Eight people with COVID-19 are hospitalized as of Sunday. Four people are receiving inpatient care: two in the South West, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Four people are in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

To date, 122,245 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan, an increase of 1,759 from Saturday.