Sask. records 21st death related to COVID-19

Another person diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan has passed away.

The person was in their 80s and located in the South Central region, which includes Moose Jaw, Rouleau, Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Herbert. This is Saskatchewan’s 21st death related to COVID-19.

The provincial government also reported 25 new cases and nine more recoveries of the virus on Saturday. The new cases are located in the North West (17), Saskatoon (two) and South Central (six) zones.

Twenty-three of Saturday’s new cases are located in communal living settings. Of the 189 active cases in the province, 123 are located in communal living settings.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Saskatchewan has had 1,566 reported cases and 1,356 recoveries.

As of Saturday, eight people with COVID-19 are hospitalized—that’s two less than Friday. Three people are receiving inpatient care: two in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Five people are in intensive care: three in Saskatoon, one in the North Central region and one in the South West.

To date, 120,486 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. On Friday, 2,016 tests were performed.