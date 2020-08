Prince Albert police have charged a 19-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the death of Kayla Aubichon.

Police were dispatched to 100 block of 13th Street West just before midnight on July 28 for a report of a stabbing. The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Aubichon, succumbed to her injuries while paramedics were taking her to hospital.

The accused is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Monday.