Return to play plans remain the same for PA Minor Hockey

Further updates from Sask Hockey expected late next week

Wednesday’s announcement from the Saskatchewan Hockey Association on their return to play plans wasn’t earth-shattering for those involved in the Prince Albert Minor Hockey Association.

In fact, everything is still set for them to start their tryout process on Tuesday, Sept. 8, which they previously announced at their annual general meeting at Midtown Hall on July 27.

“That’s when our AA tryouts will begin and then we will be starting our house league skates and tryouts about two weeks after that date,” PA Minor Hockey technical director James Mays said.

“We’re in good shape right now in Prince Albert, especially when it comes to our minor and house leagues as we can play in house. It’s just the province-wide leagues that are currently waiting for the exact dates for their leagues to start up. We should hopefully be getting that information fairly soon.”

In their release, the Saskatchewan Hockey Association revealed that they have been working with the provincial government and the Saskatchewan Health Authority on a return to play plan, but a set date on when games could take place had yet to be determined.

No tournaments or out of province travel can take place until 2021, while junior, senior and age-level teams can be formed and practice together until an announcement is made on when sanctioned games can occur.

“Where Sask Hockey is basically where they were about a month ago when we set our plans,” Mays said. “This was more of an announcement to update the public on where things are at.”

There might be a further update on Sask Hockey’s return to play plans later next week as they have a conference call scheduled for Thursday morning (Aug. 20) with the Sask Health Authority.

“The hockey people have sent in some proposals of what would work for them, what they are prepared to live with and what would be the best for them,” Mays said.

“They are hopeful that the Health Authority will give them some firm locked-in guidelines, which include the number of people that can be in the building, the start times for hockey games and when the leagues can begin play.”