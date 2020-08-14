All 30 of Friday’s new COVID-19 cases in communal living settings

Saskatchewan saw 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, all of which are located in communal living settings. The new cases are in the North Central (one), South West (23) and South Central (six) regions.

With 22 more recoveries from the virus, the province’s active case count increased to 174. Of those, 108 are in communal living settings.

On Thursday, the province said aggressive testing and contact tracing continues to find cases in these communities.

The location of one case is pending.

According to the province’s New and Active Cases by Health Zone charts, Prince Albert has one active case.

The North Central 1 zone, consisting of communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has two active cases. The North Central 1 zone had three active cases on Thursday, meaning it had one new case and two recoveries reported on Friday.

Regina has 40 active cases and Saskatoon has 26. The South West 2 zone (Stewart Valley and Swift Current) has 42 active cases, with the South Central 1 zone (Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Willow Bunch, etc.) sitting at 29.

Saskatchewan has had 1,541 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 1,347 people have recovered so far.

Ten people with COVID-19 are in hospital as of Friday. Five people are receiving inpatient care: three in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the North Central region. Five people are in intensive care: three in Saskatoon, one in the North Central region and one in the South West.

To date, 118,470 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. That’s an increase of 1,666 tests since Thursday.

Testing for COVID-19 is available to anyone who requests it, regardless of whether or not you have symptoms — testing is strongly recommended for people who do have symptoms, however, such as a sore throat, cough, runny nose, fever and headache.

You can get a referral by contacting HealthLine 811.

The provincial government again reminded the public to regularly wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, stay home if your sick, distance yourself from others and wear a mask in situations when it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing.