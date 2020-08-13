Sask. Rivers unveils staggered entrance, mask requirements

Carlton to use block scheduling and mix of in-person and remote learning

More details have been released regarding the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division’s return to school plan, including clarity on the mask mandate and news of a staggered start.

The division sent a letter to parents Wednesday that was also copied to media outlets in the city. The letter explains some of what the school has planned for the fall.

“We wanted to provide as much time as possible for families to review and consider these items in their thinking about returning to school,” the division wrote.

More details about re-entry procedures will be available in the division’s plan, set for an Aug. 17 release.

Sask. Rivers said in its letters that masks will be required for all staff and for students in Grades 4-12.

While mask use won’t be mandatory in earlier grades, or for use by staff on non-instructional days, “volunteer wearing of masks will be supported in all circumstances,” the letter said.

While staff and students are encouraged to provide masks for themselves, they will be provided by the division as required. Reusable masks will be distributed to students and staff as supply arrives. Disposable masks will be provided in the meantime.

Sask. Rivers education director Robert Bratvold previously told the Herald the province is providing disposable non-medical masks for all school divisions.

The letter also detailed the re-entry process for the division which will see half of each class attending on different days for the first two weeks.

Half of the students in each class will attend on Thursday Sept. 3, Tuesday Sept. 8 and Thursday Sept 10, while the other half will attend on Friday Sept. 4, Wednesday Sept. 9 and Friday Sept 11.

Families who have multiple children in the same school will have their children attend on the same day.

“Gradual re-entry will allow for careful relationship building and mental health care as well as smaller groups to teach and practice new COVID-19 procedures,” the division wrote.

“This gradual re-entry is not without implications and challenges for families and we are thankful for the patience and flexibility of parents and caregivers.”

The plan is for regular attendance to resume on Sept. 14, once the gradual re-entry has been completed.

As for remote learning, students with specific medical needs will have remote learning opportunities. The process will include documentation from a health professional, a review of restrictions and the development of a plan by the school team, division staff and the family. Questions should be directed to the school’s principal.

The division wrote that the updated plan due Aug. 17 will “continue to be structured in a way that prioritizes student and staff psychological and physical needs and then great learning experiences.” Bratvold made similar comments speaking to the Herald Tuesday.

“The plan will provide direction and some consistency, but will also be emphasizing the ability for local autonomy in schools to create details for how the division’s expectations will be implemented,” the division said.

“We know that school teams will have more detailed pans ready when school resumes to care for mental wellness and physical health and safety of students and staff.”

Carlton Comprehensive High School released some details of its plan over Facebook Thursday.

The school is looking at block scheduling along with a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.

The morning block, with a staggered exit based on different school locations, will run from 8:55 a.m. until 11:40. The afternoon block is set for 12:40-3:15.

Students will take their semester one, period one class in the morning until Oct. 30, and their period four class during that same time period.

From Nov. 2 until Dec. 18, they will take period two and five classes, and from January-March, they will take their semester one period 3 class in the morning and semester 2 period three class in the afternoon.

March and April will see the second semester period one and four classes taught, with May and June reserved for period two and five classes of the second semester.

Band and Global Sport Academy classes are the exceptions. Instructors in those areas will be in touch with those students.

The email from the school said Carlton will undertake a hybrid attendance model outlined in Level 2 and 3 of the province’s return to school plans.

Grade 9-12 students, the school wrote, will be assigned to specific days that they will attend face-to-face instruction on a half-time basis. The rest of the course work and instruction will be done remotely.

The school said the hybrid model will be reassessed in September.

As per the division’s plan, masks will be mandatory for in-person classes and hand sanitation stations will be accessible throughout the building.

None of the city’s other high schools had publicly posted their return to school plans as of deadline