Former Carlton principal seeking Ward 7 council seat

A former Carlton Comprehensive High School principal is looking to take the skills she honed in the classroom and bring them to City Hall.

Dawn Kilmer spent 29 year as a teacher, 20 of which were in leadership roles at Carlton. She retired in 2018, and is now seeking election for the council seat in Ward 7.

“I just really love the community,” Kilmer said when asked why she wanted to run. “I want to continue helping support and grow Prince Albert. It’s as simple as that.”

Kilmer moved to Prince Albert with her husband, Pete, to help set up a Zellers store in 1980. After their first daughter was born she decided to become a teacher, and took University of Saskatchewan classes offered here in Prince Albert.

She said those years as a teacher taught her the importance of being both proactive and reactive, while also working and collaborating with her colleagues. She believes those skills will help her on city council.

“It’s just on a larger scale,” she explained.

On policy, Kilmer wants to see the City continue repairing and upgrading its infrastructure. She said the city needs a strong foundation, and that means sustained and equitable investment. That includes a focus on creating more affordable indoor and outdoor community spaces, and support for the new $60-million aquatic and arenas recreation centre.

Kilmer said it’s a fantastic development for Prince Albert that will create good jobs and recreational opportunities. She’s confident council made the right decision in purchasing 18-acres of property to build the facility, and she likes the location.

“I am positive that thought went into that, and I do trust the people who made the decision,” she said. “I really appreciate that it’s local Prince Albert development.”

However, Kilmer does want to see more communication with Prince Albert residents. She said there’s so much diversity and opportunity in Prince Albert, and council needs to take advantage of that by being as inclusive as possible when it comes to discussing growth and innovation.

As a teacher, Kilmer said she’s had an opportunity to work with students from all walks of life, and that’s taught her the importance of building a wide array of relationships.

“We’re such a diverse community and we just have so much to offer,” she said. “We have so many unique entrepreneurial (and) business opportunities. I think what we need to do is be very inclusive.”

Kilmer is a political newcomer, but has a family history of involvement in local politics. She counts former mayors in the communities of Carrot River and Sturgis among her relatives. In addition to her work as a teacher, Kilmer is also a member of the Prince Albert Raiders board of directors.

Coun. Dennis Nowoselsky currently represents Ward 7. He won’t be seeking re-election after launching his campaign for mayor in July.

The 2020 municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 9. Nominations close on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.