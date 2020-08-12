Youth charged for allegedly slashing tire in west flat area

A 14-year-old boy is facing several charges after someone reported he had slashed a vehicle’s tire on Monday evening.

The youth has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, mischief and obstruction of a peace officer in relation to this incident.

That was one of over 100 calls the Prince Albert Police Service responded to between Monday and Tuesday morning.

The majority of these calls involved intoxication, disturbances and incidents of theft or damage to property.

Officers also responded to a break-and-enter at a business.

Police were called to the 100 block of 16th Street West just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, locating a woman inside of a compound of the business.

Charges are pending against the 48-year-old woman.