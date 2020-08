La Loche RCMP have issued a warrant for a 33-year-old man in connection with several incidents in the area.

Colin Evan Lemaigre faces three charges, including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, as a result of serval incidents that occurred from the evening of Aug. 11 to the morning of Aug. 12. RCMP say Lemaigre is actively avoiding arrest.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010.