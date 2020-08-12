Five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one of which is in P.A.

The Saskatchewan government reported five new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more recoveries on Wednesday.

The new cases are located in the Regina (four) and North Central (one) zones—according to the New and Active Cases by Health Zone, the North Central case is located in Prince Albert.

The new figures have dipped Saskatchewan’s active case count down to 150, a decrease of 15 from Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Saskatchewan has seen 1,484 reported cases and 1,314 recoveries.

The New and Active Cases by Health Zone breakdown shows four active cases in North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park. North Central 3, consisting of communities such as Duck Lake, Hague, Rosthern and St. Louis, has no active cases.

Regina has the highest number of active cases at 38, followed by Saskatoon at 28 and the South Central 1 zone (Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Willow Bunch, etc.) at 25.

The location of one case is pending.

Ten people with COVID-19 are in hospital, one less than on Tuesday.

Five people are receiving inpatient care: three in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the South Central region. Five people are in intensive care: three in Saskatoon, one in the North Central region and one in the South West.

To date, 115,004 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. On Tuesday, 1,032 COVID-19 tests were performed.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued several precautionary advisories for possible transmission of the virus at Regina and Saskatoon businesses. You can find the details of these advisories at https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/.