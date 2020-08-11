Public library now offering curbside pickup as renovations continue

Prince Albert’s John M. Cuelenaere Public Library has had hundreds of requests for curbside pickup since it started offering the service on Monday.

The library is closed to the public throughout the summer for renovations. The upgrades are still ongoing, but staff can send out physical materials now that it’s on the new shelving.

“I think a lot of people are really, really excited to have us back,” said Director Alex Juorio. “The word’s getting out.”

The library received 200 requests for curbside pickup on Monday and over 400 by Tuesday afternoon.

“It feels pretty good to be able to at least offer some limited services back to the community. I’m hoping we can do more in the near future.”

To arrange a curbside pickup, you’ll first need to place a hold online. You’ll get a notification through your phone or email once the items are available, telling you to call the library to arrange a pickup time.

During your allotted time, pull up to the five-minute loading zone on the north side of the building. Phone or knock on the door to notify staff that you’ve arrived, and they’ll place the items in a reusable bag on the table outside.

Pickup times are between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Once you’re finished with the materials, you can place them in the outside return slot. If the items are too large, call the library to organize a time to drop them off.

Juorio said the ongoing renovations include installing new furniture and a counter at one of the windows.

The physical materials still need to be rearranged on the shelves, but Juorio said staff can still locate them based on the boxes they were put away in. The library also has a variety of online materials that public can access.

He doesn’t anticipate the library to reopen fully until they see how the province’s back-to-school plan plays out.

“The plan today, and it could change at any time, is to sort of study how the schools go about their reopening and then to see if there’s any severe consequences from that,” said Juorio.

“If there isn’t, then we’re going to do unlimited reopening to the public similar to what a lot of larger businesses are doing.”

This includes directional arrows, designated entries and exits, a limited capacity and temperature checks.

For more information, visit the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library’s website or call at (306) 763-8496.