Royals snap losing streak

The Prince Albert Royals Under-18 baseball team returned to the win column on Saturday afternoon at Andy Zwack Field.

After losing a wild 21-10 affair to the 6-7 Regina Buffalos earlier in the day, the Royals snapped an 11-game slide with a 10-9 triumph as they improved their record to 3-12 in the Saskatchewan Premier AA Baseball League’s midget division.

“Regina was able to get some hits on us early in the first game, but we bounced back really nicely in the second game,” Royals coach Geoff Gay said.

“We got some solid pitching, good hitting and decent defence. It felt good to pull that one out.”

Brady Robin was one of the key contributors to Saturday’s win as he drove in three runs and pitched 5 and 1/3 innings.

“I just found my groove early and it ended up being a good day,” Robin said.

“We haven’t won in quite awhile, so it was nice to get back into the win column. We didn’t make as many errors as we did in our first game and we were a lot more focused out there.”

The Royals have two road games left on their regular season slate before the playoffs get underway.

They will take on the 9-3 Saskatoon Braves on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. before a Sunday meeting with the 0-12 Assiniboia Aces at 2 p.m. in Saskatoon.

“We just need to do the same things that we did in our win against Regina,” Robin said.

“We need to make fewer errors, stay focused on the mound and make sure that our throws are accurate.”