Man arrested after reports of gunshots in Prince Albert National Park campground

One man is in custody after an incident that began early Monday morning at a Prince Albert National Park campground that resulted in an evacuation.

According to a police news release, at about 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Waskesiu and Prince Albert RCMP received multiple calls from people in the overflow campground at the national park saying that a man in the campground was yelling and that they had heard loud noises such as bear bangers or gunshots.

A Parks Canada warden attended to the scene. The suspect got into a car and drove down a walking trail in the overflow area. When the RCMP arrived, the man allegedly hit an RCMP cruiser while exiting the trail. He got out of the car and ran into the bush in the overflow camping area.

The overflow campground was evacuated and all campers were asked to pack up and leave. The RCMP and wardens remained on the scene and monitored the area while also looking for the man.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the man was found and arrested at the campground without incident. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when they become available.

In a press release, the RCMP thanked campers for the vigilance and cooperation during the incident.