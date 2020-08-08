Another 24 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Saturday

Saskatchewan reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday.

New positive tests are spread around the province with 11 cases in Regina, three in the North Central zone, three in Saskatoon, five in the South Central zone. One case has a residence confirmation pending.

Eight of the 24 new cases and 112 of the 168 active cases are people living in communal settings.

Of the 1,433 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 168 are considered active which is the same number reported on Friday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 20 in the province.

The recovered number now sits at 1,245.

According to the new and Active Case breakdown, Prince Albert—the North Central 2 zone—currently has no active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, have four active cases. North Central 2, consisting of communities south of the city, has no active cases. All of these numbers are the same as in yesterday’s report.

There are 13 people in hospital with illnesses related to COVID-19.

Eight people are receiving inpatient care; three in Saskatoon, three in the South West region, one in South Central and one in Regina. Five people are in intensive care; four in Saskatoon and one in the North Central region.

The total number of cases is 1,433. Of those 352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east), 324 cases are from the south area (154 south west, 159 south central, 11 south east), 230 cases are from the north area (99 north west, 66 north central, 65 north east), 224 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 189 cases are from the central area (159 central west, 30 central east) and 113 cases are from the Regina area.

There are currently 64 cases who are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 1,433 cases in the province: 207 cases are related to travel, 716 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 389 have no known exposures and 121 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 228 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 453 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 452 are in the 40-59 age range, 249 are in the 60-79 age range and 51 are in the 80-plus range.

The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.

As of August 8, 109,803 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province an increase of 1,655 over yesterday.

As of August 6 when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 79,516 people tested per million population. The national rate was 116,182 people tested per million population.