Province records 8 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more recoveries

Saskatchewan has 225 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday—that’s after the provincial government recorded eight new cases and 36 more recoveries.

Of the new cases, three are in the North East, two are in the Saskatoon area, two are in the Regina area and one is in the Central West. Fifteen people are currently in hospital, with eight in intensive care.

On Tuesday, the government released a new map to provide more accurate details of COVID-19 numbers. Prince Albert is now in the North Central region, which has five active cases.

The province also introduced a New and Active Cases by Health Zone breakdown. Prince Albert is listed as North Central 2, which has one active case and zero new cases on Wednesday.

North Central 1, consisting of communities such as Big River, Candle Lake, Christopher Lake, Meath Park Waskesiu and Debden, has four active cases. The zone had no new cases on Wednesday.

North Central 3 has no active cases. That zone consists of communities such as Duck Lake, Rosthern, Wakaw and St. Louis.

The government’s new map breaks the province down into 13 regions, then into 32 smaller zones. Previously the province reported new cases based on six regions.

To date, 105,065 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. That’s an increase of 786 from Tuesday.

Saskatchewan has had 1,376 reported cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 1,133 people have recovered and 18 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.