RCMP say foul play not suspected after 42-year-old man drowns at Bell’s Point Beach

Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man from the Lac La Ronge Indian band who drowned at the Bell’s Point Beach on Aug. 1.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled to take place later this week. At this time, police do not consider the death to be suspicious.

La Ronge RCMP and EMS were called to Bell’s Point just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 1. Upon arrival, they discovered a member of the public providing CPR to the man while on the beach.

RCMP assistant with CPR until EMS took over and transported him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.