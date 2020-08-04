RCMP say failure to stop at stop sign led to fatal long weekend collision near Holbein

Shellbrook RCMP say the driver of a Jeep SUV failed to stop at a stop sign, which led to a fatal two-vehicle collision north of Holbein on Aug. 1.

Police say the Jeep was carrying four people when the driver failed to stop and collided with a FORD SUV between Highway 693 and White Star Road.

A 41-year-old man who was a passenger in the Jeep was declared dead on scene. The other three occupants were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP took the driver of the Jeep into custody at the Prince Albert detachment. He was later released. Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

The female driver and lone occupant of the Ford SUV sustained minor injuries from the collision.

The Jeep was travelling west on White Star Road when it collided with the north-bound Ford SUV.

The Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team, a Prince Albert RCMP reconstructionist, the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, Parkland Ambulance and the Shellbrook Fire and Rescue all attended the scene.